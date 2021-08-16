New Music \

Hear Eddie Vedder’s Daughter Olivia’s Debut Song ‘My Father’s Daughter’

Dear ol dad makes an appearance on the upcoming Sean Penn soundtrack for 'Flag Day' as well

Daniel Kohn | August 16, 2021 - 11:48 am
CREDIT: Josh Klinghoffer

