News \

DaBaby Apologizes for ‘Misinformed’ Comments About AIDS, LGBTQ Community

Rapper issued longer apology after getting pulled from headlining sets at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Day N Vegas

Sarah Grant | August 2, 2021 - 4:22 pm
DaBaby Rolling Loud Miami 2021
CREDIT: Rich Fury/Getty Image

Tags: dababy