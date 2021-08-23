News \

Brian Travers, UB40 Founding Member and Saxophonist, Dies at 62

He had been battling cancer for the past few years

Daniel Kohn | August 23, 2021 - 10:13 am
Brian Travers UB40 Performs At Le Trianon
CREDIT: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images

Tags: brian travers, obits, ub40