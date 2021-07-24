News \
Liz Phair Drops Out Of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill Tour ‘Due to Unforeseen Circumstances’
Cat Power is set to to take her place
Alanis Morissette originally announced her Jagged Little Pill tour with Liz Phair and Garbage to celebrate the album’s 25th anniversary, but COVID-19 had other plans. A year later, the tour is finally set to take place; however, with a slightly different lineup. Phair took to Twitter to announce that “unforeseen circumstances” have forced her to drop out of the tour, and Cat Power would be taking her place.
“Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances, I won’t be able to join Alanis & Garbage on tour this summer,” Phair tweeted. “I’m incredibly disappointed as I was looking forward to seeing all of your beautiful faces. Shoutout to Alanis, Garbage, and Cat Power, who I know will put on an incredible show. Hope to see you all soon!”
We spoke to Liz Phair about her vulnerable new album Soberish upon its release last month. Read the interview here and see the rescheduled Jagged Little Pill tour dates below.
Jagged Little Pill tour dates
August 12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
August 17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 25 – VA Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 26 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 28 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
August 29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 31 – Columbia, MD @Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 1 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 3 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
September 4 – Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center
September 5 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 8 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 10 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
September 11 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 12 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
September 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
September 22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
September 23 – Salt Lake City @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 25 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 27 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
September 29 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
September 30 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
October 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion
October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
October 6 – Los Angeles, CA* @ Hollywood Bowl