Tirzah has announced her sophomore full-length album Colourgrade. It will be released on Oct. 1 through Domino and is the follow-up to 2018’s Devotion. Coupling with the announcement, she’s released another single called “Tectonic” and its own music video, which you can watch below.

The UK singer-songwriter has collated the new single with the last month’s other two, “Send Me” and “Sink In,” which constitutes a third of the new album. Check out the entire tracklisting below.

The new album was recorded after giving birth to her first child and before the birth of her second. It was created in collaboration with members from CURL – Mica Levi, Coby Sey (co-writer), and Kwes (mixing).

Colourgrade will be available digitally, on CD, and vinyl. You can preorder the album in a variety of exclusive colored LPs: in black, yellow, transparent, or glow-in-the-dark.

Tirzah will be performing at the Gala Festival in London on July 30th.

See the tracklisting below:

1 – Tectonic

2 – Hive Mind [ft. Coby Sey]

3 – Recipe

4 – Beating

5 – Sleeping

6 – Crepuscular Rays

7 – Send Me

8 – Sink In

9 – Hips