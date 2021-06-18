Taylor Swift to Release New Version of Red in November

Over the past few years, Taylor Swift has vowed to reissue re-recorded versions of her early albums. So far, she released Fearless, which we said in our review was a “meticulous flashback boosted by new deep cuts.” Now, it seems like she’s upping the stakes for a reissue of Red.

In a tweet on Friday, Swift revealed her plans for Red, which will be out on Nov. 19. This new version will contain a whopping 30 songs and as she said herself as a tease, “And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.”

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end,” she said. “Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

See Swift’s full statement about the reworked version of Red below.

Last year, Swift also released the companion albums folklore and evermore.