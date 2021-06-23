SPIN Sessions Presents: Kadebostany

Kadebostany is an energetic field – an atmosphere of infinite music and creativity. Personifying this unique and imaginative mindset, Kadebostany creates musical tapestries that outline the balance of tradition and modernity within dance music. The approach to creating a tasteful blend of traditional and modern electronic sound structures is spherical, in a constant organic flow. Kadebostany’s intuitive and artistic nature has led him to create music with elemental surprises, always engaging the listener through sonic storytelling. His pursuit is that of a nomad not seeking approval, but welcoming anyone to join in on the fun within his cinematic universe. Read on as Kadebostany catches up with SPIN about his musical pursuits, his artistic identity, new releases, and more!

Who is Kadebostany and how did you come to life?

Kadebostany is an imaginary republic that I created 10 years ago and that I use as a canvas for my creativity. I am the president of this republic. I create very varied music and I like to explore new horizons both musical and visual. The borders of the country are wide enough to develop all my ideas and at the same time they allow me to keep a certain consistency.

Tell us about your sound – where does your style originate from and what have been your biggest visual, social, and sonic influences?

Above all, I like to surprise myself and not have any presets. My goal is to create sophisticated music with a mass appeal. I like when my songs have a timeless appearance but with a modern twist. Melancholic songs but with a touch of hope and on which you can dance. I like Damon Albarn’s approach, he’s a very versatile artist who has a very special sound and collaborates with many different people. I am attracted by the mix between tradition and modernity.

What does your typical songwriting/production process look like? Is there a set formula or does it consistently evolve and shape-shift along with your ideas?

I start with the composition and the topline/lyrics come later. Production is part of the process. I don’t really have any rules, I go where I feel inspired. It can be a scene from a movie that evokes an atmosphere, a discussion between two people in the street. I try to connect as much as possible with what surrounds me so that I can relate the simple things of life in song. I work the old-fashioned way in my studio with vintage equipment. I focus on performance and spontaneity more than perfection. I trust my intuitions when I compose and produce and I assume my eccentricities.

Was there a definitive turning point in your career? When did you realize the magnitude of your impact within the industry/community?

When you go to play in a far away country and the audience sings all your songs. Honestly, it didn’t happen overnight and I believe that being consistent in the quality of the songs and live performances has given me a loyal fan base that is looking for something new and knows that Kadebostany is all about original and surprising music. I didn’t want to be a prisoner of one type of music so I explored a lot of different sound worlds that all found their audience and now it’s satisfying to feel that I can go anywhere and that people will follow me. Same with the vocalists I collaborate with. They change all the time and people enjoy discovering new artists with me in the studio or on stage.

In what ways do you wish to inspire up and coming artists/producers that are aiming to get their creative work out into the world?

I just try to do my job the best I can and have the most sincere approach possible. And if my approach inspires other people to create something or to see life differently I would be proud of it.

How are you planning to propel your career forward in 2021?

I have a lot of new material that I’m looking forward to releasing. Collaborations with some really cool new singers. I’m going on tour again with my show DRAMA, with brass and vocalists and a staging that I want the whole world to see.

Is there anything on the horizon that you can share with us?

Yes, I will be back soon with a new single. I invite you to follow KADEBOSTANY on social networks (IG, Twitter, FB, TikTok) to know more.

Take a chance now and manifest something: ______________.

I created my TV channel “KADEBOSTANY TV”! I invite you to discover my universe via many episodes where I approach different subjects such as the creation in the studio, how are made the clips of Kadebostany etc….

Any last words for the SPIN-verse?Thank you so much for having me!

I’m looking forward to presenting my show live in the USA! Wish you all the best!

Check out Kadebostany’s exclusive live session below. For more SPIN Sessions, head over to SPIN TV.