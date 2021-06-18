New Music \

Serj Tankian Releases 24 Minute Modern Classical Composition Disarming Time: A Modern Piano Concerto

'Disarming Time: A Modern Piano Concerto' will be re-released July 9 on 'Cool Gardens Poetry Suite'

Anna VanValkenburgh | June 18, 2021 - 12:23 pm
Serj Tankian 2021
CREDIT: George Tonikian

