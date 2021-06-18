Modest Mouse Share New Single ‘The Sun Hasn’t Left’

Modest Mouse’s new album is out next week. So far we’ve heard “We Are Between” and “Leave a Light On” from The Golden Casket and today, they unveiled what should be the last song before the album’s released with “The Sun Hasn’t Left.”

“The Sun Hasn’t Left” makes creative use of new wave beats, similarly to the other two singles. It sounds as if this tune even utilizes a xylophone. The bouncy instrument is fitting to the hopeful message this single offers with lyrics like: “You’re not wrong, things are a mess but there’s still something left.”

Listen to “The Sun Hasn’t Left” below.

In conjunction with Modest Mouse’s last single announcement, they released dates for a pretty lengthy US tour, joined by special guests Future Islands for a handful of dates. Spanning from July to October, they’ll begin at Lollapalooza in Chicago and end in Asheville, North Carolina. See more of Modest Mouse’s tour itinerary here.

The Golden Casket is the bands first album since 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. Last year, we spoke with the band about their seminal The Moon & Antarctica turning 20.