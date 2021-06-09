Rock band Sleater-Kinney has shared another track –“Method” — from their forthcoming tenth studio album, Path Of Wellness,which is out this Friday, June 11, via Mom+Pop.

“Method” arrives with a lyric video by Lance Bangs which shows the band’s Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker in the studio, overlaid with a filter that makes the two rockers look like drawings from a-ha’s iconic “Take On Me” video.

Watch the lyric video for “Method” below.

“Method” follows the release of the first two singles “High In The Grass” and “Worry With You” which were met with critical praise. “Worry With You” was the first new music from the band music since 2019.

Fans will be able to watch Sleater-Kinney live on June 10 on Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel and in Amazon Music’s mobile app. The variety show will see Brownstein and Tucker weighing in on a livestream with commentary about their experience making the album. They’ll also play a few additional songs live.

See the trailer for the show below.

Sleater-Kinney is two months out from kicking off their co-headlining tour with Wilco. The tour, which also features opener NNAMDÏ, will begin on Aug 5 in Spokane and will hit major cities including New York, Boston and Philadelphia before wrapping in Chicago on Aug. 28.

Tickets are available to purchase now on Sleater-Kinney’s official site.

See the complete list of dates for the 2021 “It’s Time” tour below.

Thu-Aug-05 Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts *

Sat-Aug-07 Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater *

Sun-Aug-08 Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden

Tue-Aug-10 Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu-Aug-12 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Fri-Aug-13 St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Sat-Aug-14 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun-Aug-15 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Tue-Aug-17 Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

Wed-Aug-18 Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

Fri-Aug-20 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat-Aug-21 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Sun-Aug-22 Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

Tue-Aug-24 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Wed-Aug-25 Portland, ME – State Theatre Summer Concert Series – Thompson’s Point

Thu-Aug-26 Lewiston, NY – Artpark

Sat-Aug-28 Chicago, IL – Millennium Park – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

*indicates no NNAMDÏ on this date