U2 frontman Bono takes a solo spin with his vocals on “Eden: To Find Love,” a song co-written and produced by Linda Perry. It’s the only artist-driven tune on the soundtrack of Citizen Penn, a film about Sean Penn’s organization J/PHRO (now CORE) in the wake of the 2010 Haiti Earthquake.

Perry, of 4 Non Blondes fame, scored the soundtrack, which comes out via Lakeshore Records on May 21. Citizen Penn was directed by Don Hardy and is now streaming now on Discovery+.

“My dream was not to be a big rockstar, it was to create music that would play a supporting role in films,” the “What’s Up” singer said in a statement. “Every song I write comes from a visual, not a word, not a strum.”

“Eden: To Find Love” includes the lyrics “Out of the ash, out of the dust / The clever learn, who not to trust / The genius of belief, is that we must / take a chance sometimes on us”

Bono briefly appears in the video, below.

“When I first began talking to Linda about scoring Citizen Penn, a project I’d spent almost a decade trying to get made, I never could have imagined the challenges we would face getting the film finished and out into the world,” director Hardy said in a statement.

“We quickly developed a shorthand while working remotely due to COVID-19, and her commitment to the project never wavered. Linda understood the film’s deeper themes and our protagonist, Sean Penn. She wrote and played from the heart. Her passion and artistry elevates every scene.”

“Eden: To Find Love” will be featured during the film’s end credits.