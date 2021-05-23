News \
Watch Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood Debut Their New Band the Smile
Radiohead side project performed during Glastonbury's 'Live at Worthy Farm' livestream
Just hours after announcing its existence, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s new band the Smile made its debut during a set for Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm livestream. The Radiohead side project, which also features drummer Tom Skinner, ran through an eight-song setlist that opened with a new version of Radiohead’s unreleased track “Skirting on the Surface” (the set list refers to it as “Skating on the Surface”).
From there, the trio treated fans to seven new songs that unsurprisingly sounded like pared down Radiohead tracks with slightly different nuances. Though production was credited to Yorke’s longtime collaborator Nigel Godrich, he wasn’t present during the performance.
There’s no word on whether the Smile plan to release an album (or any recorded songs, for that matter), but for now live versions will suffice. Watch them perform “Thin Thing” and “We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings” and check out the full setlist below. Anyone who’s interested in watching the full livestream, it’s available for purchase here.
The Smile Live at Worthy Farm Set List
Skating on the Surface
The Smoke
You Will Never Work in Television Again
Opposites
Panavision
Just Eyes and Mouth
We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings
Thin Thing