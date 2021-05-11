New Music \
Sleater-Kinney Share ‘Worry You’ Single Ahead of Upcoming Path of Wellness LP
The group's tenth studio album arrives June 11
Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker — collectively known as Sleater-Kinney — return with a new single and video entitled “Worry With You,” the duo’s first new music since 2019. The song also heralds the arrival of the group’s tenth full-length studio record, Path Of Wellness, arriving on June 11 via Mom+Pop.
The accompanying visual, which was shot in Portland, Oregon was directed by Alberta Poon and stars Fabi Reyna and Megan Watson.
Brownstein and Tucker wrote and recorded the album in Portland during the lockdown, and for the first time, the band self-produced the 11-track offering. Local musicians guest on Path of Wellness and for the first time, they’re officially a duo. Their previous album, 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, was produced by St. Vincent and was a departure from the band’s sound so much so that longtime drummer Janet Weiss departed the group prior to its release.
Sleater-Kinney will out on a co-headlining tour with Wilco and NNAMDI beginning Aug. 5 in Spokane and wrapping in Chicago on Aug. 28.
Path Of Wellness is now available for pre-order at all digital service providers.
Check out the tracklisting and tour dates below:
Tracklisting:
1. Path Of Wellness
2. High in the Grass
3. Worry With You
4. Method
5. Shadow Town
6. Favorite Neighbor
7. Tomorrow’s Grave
8. No Knives
9. Complex Female Characters
10. Down The Line
11. Bring Mercy
Tour dates:
Thu-Aug-05 Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts *
Sat-Aug-07 Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater *
Tue-Aug-10 Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thu-Aug-12 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Fri-Aug-13 St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Sat-Aug-14 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sun-Aug-15 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Tue-Aug-17 Asheville, NC – Salvage Station
Wed-Aug-18 Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
Fri-Aug-20 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sat-Aug-21 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
Sun-Aug-22 Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center
Tue-Aug-24 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
Wed-Aug-25 Portland, ME – State Theatre Summer Concert Series – Thompson’s Point
Thu-Aug-26 Lewiston, NY – Artpark
Sat-Aug-28 Chicago, IL – Millennium Park – Jay Pritzker Pavilion
*indicates no NNAMDÏ on this date