 Sleater-Kinney Share ‘Worry You’ Single Ahead of Upcoming Path of Wellness LP

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker — collectively known as Sleater-Kinney — return with a new single and video entitled “Worry With You,” the duo’s first new music since 2019. The song also heralds the arrival of the group’s tenth full-length studio record, Path Of Wellness, arriving on June 11 via Mom+Pop.

The accompanying visual, which was shot in Portland, Oregon was directed by Alberta Poon and stars Fabi Reyna and Megan Watson.

Brownstein and Tucker wrote and recorded the album in Portland during the lockdown, and for the first time, the band self-produced the 11-track offering. Local musicians guest on Path of Wellness and for the first time, they’re officially a duo. Their previous album, 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, was produced by St. Vincent and was a departure from the band’s sound so much so that longtime drummer Janet Weiss departed the group prior to its release.

Sleater-Kinney will out on a co-headlining tour with Wilco and NNAMDI beginning Aug. 5 in Spokane and wrapping in Chicago on Aug. 28.

Path Of Wellness is now available for pre-order at all digital service providers.

Check out the tracklisting and tour dates below:

Tracklisting:

1. Path Of Wellness

2. High in the Grass

3. Worry With You

4. Method

5. Shadow Town

6. Favorite Neighbor

7. Tomorrow’s Grave

8. No Knives

9. Complex Female Characters

10. Down The Line

11. Bring Mercy

Tour dates:

Thu-Aug-05 Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts *

Sat-Aug-07 Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater *

Tue-Aug-10 Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu-Aug-12 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Fri-Aug-13 St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Sat-Aug-14 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun-Aug-15 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Tue-Aug-17 Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

Wed-Aug-18 Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

Fri-Aug-20 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat-Aug-21 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Sun-Aug-22 Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

Tue-Aug-24 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Wed-Aug-25 Portland, ME – State Theatre Summer Concert Series – Thompson’s Point

Thu-Aug-26 Lewiston, NY – Artpark

Sat-Aug-28 Chicago, IL – Millennium Park – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

*indicates no NNAMDÏ on this date