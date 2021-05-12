News \

Foo Fighters, Jay Z, The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott Heron and Randy Rhoads also get the call to the Hall

Daniel Kohn | May 12, 2021 - 8:05 am
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021
CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE, Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images, Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images, Fröhling/Kraftwerk/Getty Images, Michael Putland/Getty Images, Matt King/Getty Images, Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images, Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

