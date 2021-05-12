And they’re in.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their inductees for 2021, and it’s a doozy.

Foo Fighters, Jay Z, The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner will round out the performer category. Additionally, in the Musical Excellence category, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads get the call to the hall while Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton were tapped in the Early Influences category. Clarence Avant will be inducted as the recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun Award which honors non-performing individuals.

The Foos, Jay Z and The Go-Go’s were first-time nominees. Late last year, we wrote about why the Go-Go’s should be inducted into the Rock Hall and spoke with the band’s Jane Wiedlin earlier this year about their new documentary and her thoughts on the Hall of Fame.

Whew.

“This diverse class of talented inductees reflects the Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s induction ceremony in Cleveland.”

The ceremony will take place on Oct. 30 at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

This is Dave Grohl’s second induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with his first (obviously) being with Nirvana in 2014.