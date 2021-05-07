The Prince Estate and football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have announced an exclusive partnership in honor of The Purple One that will see vinyl and clothing releases to honor the late superstar.

To pay tribute to the “Prince of the Parc,” his estate will release a limited edition seven-inch vinyl in collaboration with Warner Records. It features hit songs such as “Party Man” and a previously unreleased live version of “Cool” recorded at one of Prince’s final live performances in Paris.

The clothing collection includes official 2020-2021 PSG embellished with Prince’s iconic love symbol, hand-dyed viscose-knit purple shirts, pattern stitched multi-layered neoprene jogger sets, premium Italian-leather hoodies with embroidered Prince symbol and hand-dyed purple silk lining, and Italian-leather bucket hats with embossed croc pattern and hand-dyed purple silk lining.

All pieces were handcrafted in Toronto and take inspiration from what Prince wore from 2011 to 2016.

For more casual dressers, PSG will launch a “Prince of the Parc” streetwear essentials collection, consisting of Prince-inspired t-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies and hats. Limited quantities will be available at Paris Saint-Germain stores in Japan and the United States.

The vinyl is now available from Paris Saint-Germain’s megastore as well as on their online store and Prince’s official site. The apparel collections will be available exclusively from the PSG Megastore, the PSG Champs-Elysées store and PSG’s online store beginning May 24.

Watch the collaboration announcement below.