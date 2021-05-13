Martin Garrix, Bono, and The Edge Created the Official UEFA Euro 2020 Song for Some Reason

In a collaboration virtually no one asked for that is sure to please only the handful of crossover fans, superstar Dutch DJ Martin Garrix teamed up with Bono and The Edge of U2 to create the official track for the 2020 edition of the UEFA European Football Championship. The track is titled “We Are the People,” as that was presumably the only thing they could find that their fans all had in common.

The mashup pretty much only makes sense if the Union of European Football Associations was looking for the biggest possible names to feature on the promoted track for the massive soccer tournament, and we all know U2 has a long history of shoving their music into the hands, pockets, and ears of unsuspecting and unwilling listeners. Maybe they pulled names out of a hat for the collaboration this time, or perhaps someone at UEFA was just having too much fun with Mad Libs.

“Creating the music for one of the biggest sports events in the world together with Bono and The Edge has been an incredible experience,” Garrix said in a statement. “I’m very proud of what we did together and excited to finally share it with the world!”

Honestly, the whole thing just makes us long for simpler times, like the rise of the vuvuzela at the 2010 World Cup.

Check out the track below if your taste in music somehow includes both Garrix and U2.