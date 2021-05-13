Features \

Gaspard Augé’s Escapades: Out From The Shadow of The Justice Cross Into a World of Epic Fantasy

Justice's quiet member steps out in a big way with his cinematic debut LP

Kat Bein | May 13, 2021 - 2:34 pm
Justice's Gaspard Auge
CREDIT: Jasper J Spanning

Tags: Electronic, gaspard auge, interview, justice