Jack Harlow Breaks Silence on Alleged DJ-Involved Shooting

Jack Harlow has put out a statement about the shooting in Louisville that killed Kasmira Nash on May 1, in which his DJ, Ronnie T. O’Bannon (known as Ronnie Lucciano), has now been charged with one count of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence according to the Courier Journal. O’Bannon turned himself in on Tuesday.

“I’m devastated by the events that occurred over Derby weekend,” Harlow posted in an Instagram story on Wednesday, May 12. “My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already. I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open. Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place”

For those who have not been following the story, the shooting took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. on May 1 at a pre-Kentucky Derby party at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge, where Kasmira Nash, the 37-year-old victim worked as a bartender. The rapper and Louisville native was at the event with O’Bannon, who turned himself into police on Tuesday and had his bail set at $500,000.