Dave Keuning on New Solo LP, Moving Forward With the Killers

"Obviously [my solo work] isn't anywhere close to as big as the Killers, but it gives me the satisfaction of finishing an idea I really like"

Ryan Reed | May 20, 2021 - 10:00 am
Dave Keuning
CREDIT: Dana Trippe

