In 2019, the Wallflowers experienced a mini-resurgence due to the inclusion of the band’s seminal “One Headlight” in the Pete Davidson/Judd Apatow film The King of Staten Island. Now, founder Jakob Dylan is back with their first new album in nearly a decade. Titled Exit Wounds, the record sees Dylan playing with a new group of musicians.

“The Wallflowers is much of my life’s work,” Dylan said succinctly in a statement.

The Wallflowers unveiled the first single, “Roots and Wings,” on Thursday night in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The mid-tempo tune has a blend of Americana and rock. Watch the performance below.

Exit Wounds was produced by Butch Walker and mixed by Chris Dugan (Green Day). The record also features Shelby Lynne on four songs.

CREDIT: New West Records

In addition to the band’s boost via The King of Staten Island, Dylan also executive produced and starred in the 2018 documentary film Echo in the Canyon, which took a look back at the Laurel Canyon sound that dominated the ’60s.

The band will also hit the road this summer to play arenas and amphitheaters, beginning on July 16 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut before wrapping up in Los Angeles with a show at the Hollywood Bowl.

See the tracklisting and full tour itinerary below.

1. Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More

2. Roots And Wings

3. I Hear The Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains)

4. The Dive Bar In My Heart

5. Darlin’ Hold On

6. Move The River

7. I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)

8. Wrong End Of The Spear

9. Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden

10. The Daylight Between Us

The Wallflowers tour dates:

July 16th – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

July 17th – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 18th – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 20th – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center

July 22nd – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 23rd – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

July 25th – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 27th – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28th – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 30th – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

July 31st – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 1st – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 3rd – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 4th – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

August 6th – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 7th – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 8th – Jacksonville, FL – Dally’s Place Amphitheatre

August 10th – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 12th – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

August 13th – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 15th – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

August 16th – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre

August 18th – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

August 20th – Memphis, TN – Live at the Garden

August 21st – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 22nd – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

August 24th – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

August 25th – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

August 27th – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 28th – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 29th – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 31st – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

September 1st – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

September 3rd – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 4th – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre

September 5th – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 8th – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

September 9th – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

September 10th – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino

September 12th – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

September 14th – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

September 17th – Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

September 18th – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

September 21st – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

September 22nd – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

September 23rd – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

September 25th – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 26th – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

September 28th – Bakersfield, CA – Rabobank Arena

September 30th – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 3rd – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

October 5th – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 7th – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl