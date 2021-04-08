Since Prince’s 2016 death, his estate has released a bunch of previously unreleased material from his legendary vault. Now, another one is on the way.

The previously unreleased 2010 album, Welcome 2 America, which is termed “a powerful creative statement that documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice,” in its press materials, will be released on July 30. With its announcement came the release of the title track, a song which concludes that America is the “Land of the free / home of the slave.”

Listen to it below.

The deluxe edition of Welcome 2 America includes the complete studio vault album on both CD and black vinyl (accompanied with a hi-res digital download) plus a never-before-released full concert video of Prince’s April 28, 2011 show at The Forum in Los Angeles as part of his 21 Nite Stand.

Welcome 2 America features some of Prince’s only studio collaborations with bassist Tal Wilkenfeld, drummer Chris Coleman, with additional contributions from New Power Generation singers Shelby J., Liv Warfield, and Elisa Fiorillo and keyboardist Morris Hayes, who Prince also recruited to co-produce several tracks on the album. The live concert video features Prince performing with his 2011-era lineup of the New Power Generation.

Pre-order digital, vinyl, CD, and deluxe editions here.

Welcome 2 America studio album tracklist below

Running Game (Son of a Slave Master)

Born 2 Die

1000 Light Years From Here

Hot Summer

Stand Up and B Strong *

Check The Record

Same Page, Different Book

When She Comes

1010 (Rin Tin Tin)

Yes

One Day We Will All B Free

* Soul Asylum cover