My Chemical Romance Postpone 2021 Tour

My Chemical Romance announced that it is postponing its 2021 touring plans until 2022.

The band said in a statement: “We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them. We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we REALLY can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Refunds are available where you purchased the original tickets. The rescheduled tour dates are found on the band’s website.

Some refunds are available for a limited window. All New Zealand refund requests must be submitted by May 20, 2021.

All North American refund requests must be in by May 16th, 2021.

For cities with multiple nights, tickets will be honored as follows:

Milton Keynes, UK – Stadium MK

6/17/21 > 5/19/22

6/19/21 > 5/21/22

6/20/21 > 5/22/22

Bonn, Germany – Kunst!rasen

7/6/21 > 6/21/22

7/7/21 > 6/22/22

Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

9/21/21 > 9/20/22

9/22/21 > 9/21/22

Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

10/11/21 > 10/11/22

10/12/21 > 10/12/22

10/14/21 > 10/14/22

10/17/21 > 10/15/22

For festivals or events where the new 2022 date has yet to be announced, those event organizers will make their own announcements.