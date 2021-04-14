Liz Phair Unveils ‘Spanish Doors’ and Release Date of Soberish

After 11 long years, the wait is almost over for a new Liz Phair album. On June 4, Soberish will officially release on Chrysalis Records, and with it will be the end of the drought of new music from the iconic alternative songwriter since 2010’s Funstyle.

Perhaps more importantly, we now know what the first song on the album will sound like, as Phair released “Spanish Doors” to coincide with the announcement. The track comes about two months after the release of her Lou Reed/Laurie Anderson tribute from Soberish called “Hey Lou.”

“[‘Spanish Doors’ is] about the fracturing of a beautiful life, when everything you counted on is suddenly thrown up for grabs,” Phair said in a statement. “I drew inspiration from a friend who was going through a divorce, but the actions in the lyrics are my own. I relate to hiding out in the bathroom when everyone around you is having a good time but your life just fell apart. You look at yourself in the mirror and wonder who you are now, shadows of doubt creeping into your eyes. Just a few moments ago you were a whole, confident person and now you wonder how you’ll ever get the magic back.”

Check out the new track below.

See below for the full tracklist for Soberish.

“Spanish Doors”

“The Game”

“Hey Lou”

“In There”

“Good Side”

“Sheridan Side”

“Ba Ba Ba”

“Soberish”

“Soul Sucker”

“Lonely Street”

“Dosage”

“Bad Kitty”

“Rain Scene”