Florence Welch Is Writing Lyrics and Music for The Great Gatsby: A New Musical

"This book has haunted me for a large part of my life," says Welch

Katherine Turman | April 28, 2021 - 11:18 am
Florence Welch at Electric Picnic Music Festival 2019
CREDIT: Photo by Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

