Sharon Van Etten unveiled the final cover from her epic Ten reissue — and it’s likely that it’s the one you’ve been waiting for. Big Red Machine, IDLES, Lucinda Williams, Shamir, Courtney Barnett, and Vagabond contributed so far, but today’s comes from none other than Fiona Apple.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Van Etten explained Apple’s influence on her music and how thrilled she is that the singer-songwriter is covering one of her songs, despite having never met.

See her statement in full below.

Listen to her version of “Love More”.

Epic Ten is the belated 10-year anniversary of Van Etten’s Epic, which was released in 2010. In celebration of the anniversary, Van Etten will be performing the album in full at a livestream this weekend from the Zebulon in Los Angeles. This is what Van Etten said about the album when the reissue was first announced last month:

epic represents a crossroads for me as an artist. Going from intern to artist at Ba Da Bing, from solo folk singer to playing with a band for the first time and beginning to play shows on tour where people showed up. I am in awe of the artists who wanted to participate in celebrating my anniversary and reissue, from young inspiring musicians, to artists who took me under their wing, who I met on tour, and to artists I’ve looked up to since I was a teenager. Each one of these artists continue to influence my writing and provide a sense of camaraderie during this new era of sharing music.

The epic Ten reissue is out on April 16 on Ba Da Bing.

As for Apple, she doesn’t pop up with new music or even songs that often, but 2020 was a banner year for her. She released Fetch the Bolt Cutters and made both our best albums and best songs of 2020 lists. Read our review of that album here.