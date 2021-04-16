News \

Courtney Love, Mickey Dolenz, Sean Lennon to Perform at Adam Schlesinger Tribute

Star-studded benefit concert will stream on RollingLive.com on May 5

Sarah Grant | April 16, 2021 - 2:07 pm
Adam Schlesinger, 52
The songwriting icon and Fountains of Wayne's "secret weapon," also notably behind the theme of That Thing You Do, died following COVID complications a few months back. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Tags: adam schlesinger, courtney love, Fountains of Wayne