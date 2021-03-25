News \

Har Mar Superstar Issues Apology Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations

I am deeply sorry to anyone who feels I’ve hurt them; what matters here is not my feelings or perspective but to take these statements seriously and respectfully.”

Daniel Kohn | March 25, 2021 - 11:06 pm
Har Mar Superstar at BUST Magazine's 20th Anniversary Extravaganza in Brooklyn, NY, July 25, 2013
CREDIT: Gabi Porter

Tags: Har Mar Superstar