Evan Dando Performs at a Massachusetts Walgreens as a ‘Thanks’ for Finding His Wallet
The Lemonheads frontman played “Confetti" next to a potato chip display
Even rock stars aren’t immune from the annoying stress of losing a wallet, as Lemonheads’ singer Evan Dando proved when he took to social media on Feb. 27 to post “I dropped my wallet with my driver’s license and two debit cards in it.”
The singer-songwriter was in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, “walking from the mariner hotel to the palmer lot,” he said on Twitter.
His public plea worked.
A Walgreen’s employee, Mike Ghelfi, saved the day for Dando when he posted, “I work at Walgreens in Falmouth and your wallet was just turned in to us. I’ll keep it in the office safe until you can get it.”
Though Dando hadn’t offered a reward, he decided the gift of music was appropriate. Next to an Utz potato chip display in what appeared to be the office products aisle, he performed for any Ghelfi and the lucky staff and customers who happened to be there.
In his beanie and puffer winter coat, Dando played “Confetti” from the Lemonheads’ 1992’s It’s A Shame About Ray. Here’s the video proof.
Dando was pretty quiet in 2020, though in 2019, he was beamed into homes as a guest star on the TV county The Goldbergs, where he played Joey Wawa, aka “the guy that stands outside the Wawa and buys beer for high school kids.” On the show, the “band” the Dropouts performed “Mallo Cup,” a single from the Lemonheads’ 1988 album Lick.