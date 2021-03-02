News \

Evan Dando Performs at a Massachusetts Walgreens as a ‘Thanks’ for Finding His Wallet

The Lemonheads frontman played “Confetti" next to a potato chip display

Katherine Turman | March 2, 2021 - 10:29 am
The Lemonheads Perform At Indigo2 At The O2 In London
CREDIT: Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Tags: Evan Dando, The Lemonheads