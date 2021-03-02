Even rock stars aren’t immune from the annoying stress of losing a wallet, as Lemonheads’ singer Evan Dando proved when he took to social media on Feb. 27 to post “I dropped my wallet with my driver’s license and two debit cards in it.”

The singer-songwriter was in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, “walking from the mariner hotel to the palmer lot,” he said on Twitter.

I dropped my wallet with my drivers license and two debit cards in it . i was walking from the mariner hotel to the palmer lot — Evan Dando (@Evan_Dando) February 27, 2021

His public plea worked.

A Walgreen’s employee, Mike Ghelfi, saved the day for Dando when he posted, “I work at Walgreens in Falmouth and your wallet was just turned in to us. I’ll keep it in the office safe until you can get it.”

Though Dando hadn’t offered a reward, he decided the gift of music was appropriate. Next to an Utz potato chip display in what appeared to be the office products aisle, he performed for any Ghelfi and the lucky staff and customers who happened to be there.

In his beanie and puffer winter coat, Dando played “Confetti” from the Lemonheads’ 1992’s It’s A Shame About Ray. Here’s the video proof.

Just had a special guest appearance at Walgreens by artist @Evan_Dando (lead singer of the group the Lemonheads). Thank you Evan, you sounded great as always! pic.twitter.com/GB6XOBPfnS — Mike Ghelfi (@GhelfiPC93) March 1, 2021

Dando was pretty quiet in 2020, though in 2019, he was beamed into homes as a guest star on the TV county The Goldbergs, where he played Joey Wawa, aka “the guy that stands outside the Wawa and buys beer for high school kids.” On the show, the “band” the Dropouts performed “Mallo Cup,” a single from the Lemonheads’ 1988 album Lick.