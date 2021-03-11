New Music \

Danny Elfman Says ‘Kick Me I’m a Celebrity’ in Latest Video

"Kick Me" is the third entry in a plan to release a song on the 11th of every month.

Katherine Turman | March 11, 2021 - 10:04 am
Danny-Elfman-Photo-Credit-Silvia-Grav-1-1603936495

Tags: danny elfman, oingo boingo