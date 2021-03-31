News \

Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator Highlight Bonnaroo Lineup

Megan Thee Stallion, Run the Jewels, Phoebe Bridgers and Deftones will also feature

Katherine Turman | March 31, 2021 - 11:35 am
Foo Fighters Rock in Rio 2019 - Day 2
CREDIT: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Tags: Bonnaroo, foo fighters, julien baker, Lana Del Rey, Phoebe Bridgers, tame impala