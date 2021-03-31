Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator Highlight Bonnaroo Lineup

As the country grapples with what the re-start of the live music industry will look like, Bonnaroo 2021 has shared a lineup that includes the Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator, Lana Del Rey and more will take place down on The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5.

Strict COVID protocols will be in place.

The “safety of its fans, artists, and staff [are] a top priority,” according to the Bonnaroo press materials. “Organizers as always will be in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will continue to abide by relevant recommendations.”

The fest promises that “Bonnaroovians will receive regular updates with the important information needed to plan their trip to The Farm, including any changes to policies and procedures they’ll need to know before entering the festival and campgrounds.”

Updates will be shared at the Bonnaroo official site here and via the festival’s social media accounts.

The dates for the rescheduled 2021 festival were announced in September 2020, but the lineup wasn’t released until today.

Other highpoints in the lineup include Waxahatchee, Run The Jewels, Phoebe Bridgers, Deftones, Julien Baker, My Morning Jacket, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and Brittany Howard.

Additionally, to celebrate the return of Bonnaroo and to commemorate the festival’s 20th Anniversary, Bonnaroo created a one-of-a-kind NFT collection. These digital works of art will be available exclusively on Makers Place on Saturday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. CT, and details are available at Makers Place.

The state is ready to welcome fans back, as Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee shared, “It’s exciting to see Tennessee stages come back to life in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this internationally acclaimed festival. Fans are ready to gather together and celebrate their shared love of music once again. We welcome them back for a full Bonnaroo and what is sure to be a truly unforgettable event!”

Tickets for Bonnaroo 2021 are on sale here.