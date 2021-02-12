News \

Justin Timberlake Issues Apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson: ‘I Know I Failed’

Singer's behavior has come under scrutiny following 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary

Daniel Kohn | February 12, 2021 - 12:16 pm
Justin Timberlake Britney Spears
CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

