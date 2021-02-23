A few days after celebrating the 30th anniversary of Green Mind, Dinosaur Jr. are back with a new single, “I Ran Away.” The song comes from their forthcoming Sweep It Into Space album. The new LP arrives on April 23 on Jagjaguwar and is the lineup’s first new collection since 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not.

The album was co-produced by Kurt Vile, who also played the lead 12-string on “I Ran Away.”

Sessions for what would become Sweep It Into Space began in late 2019, with the album originally slated for release in mid-2020. The pandemic, of course, disrupted the recording process. Instead, singer/guitarist J Mascis “ended up just mimicking a few things he’d done. I was listening to a lot of Thin Lizzy, so I was trying to get some of that dueling twin-lead sound. But the recording session was pretty well finished by the time things really hit the fan,” he said in a statement. “When the lockdown happened in March, that meant I was on my own. But it was cool.”

Listen to the tune below.

Preorder the album here and check out the tracklisting below.

And last September, missing live playing, Dinosaur Jr. performed a pair of socially distanced drive-in shows.

Sweep It Into Space tracklist

1. I Ain’t

2. I Met The Stones

3. To Be Waiting

4. I Ran Away

5. Garden

6. Hide Another Round

7. And Me

8. I Expect It Always

9. Take It Back

10. N Say

11. Walking To You

12. You Wonder