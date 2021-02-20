De La Soul Guest Star to Battle a Music-Stealing Monster on Teen Titans Go!

Over the past few years, De La Soul has battled their former label, Tommy Boy Records, over ownership of their back catalog. And now, the real-life battle has taken on a new meaning on the small screen.

On the latest episode of Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans Go! that aired on Saturday morning, the trio appeared as themselves and voiced themselves in a battle against a tentacled monster that gets its kicks by stealing music, theirs in particular. The group tries to get it back by using a sonic blast through a bazooka that amplifies it, but when they need help, the Titans come into play.

The Teen Titans are obviously stoked about meeting the legendary rappers before ultimately joining forces to battle said monster. As their music continues to be gobbled up by the monster, De La Soul get some assistance from the show’s heroes in the battle to get the group’s music back.

Check out a clip from the episode below.

De La Soul also shared some behind-the-scenes footage of them doing their voiceovers, which you can see below.

Late last year, De La Soul teamed up with Chuck D, Talib Kweli and more to release a song before the election to implore fans to vote out Donald Trump.