Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested for DWI in New Jersey Last November

Bruce Springsteen was arrested last November for DWI, reckless driving and publicly consuming alcohol, officials confirmed to SPIN.

On Nov. 14, law enforcement apprehended Springsteen at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey.

“Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process,” Gateway spokesperson Brenda Ling told SPIN in a statement.

TMZ was first to report on Springsteen’s arrest. This is the first time Springsteen has been arrested for DWI and is set to appear in court in the next few weeks.

Reps for Springsteen didn’t immediately respond to SPIN’s request for comment on the incident.

Last weekend, Springsteen made his first-ever appearance in an ad, appearing in a Super Bowl commercial for Jeep. He also appeared at Joe Biden’s inauguration concert, performing “Land of Hopes and Dreams.” Last year, Springsteen released his 20th studio album, Letter to You, which was one of the finest of his career. You can read our review of the album here.