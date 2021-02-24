News \

Bruce Springsteen Pleads Guilty to Alcohol Consumption in a Public Area; DUI and Reckless Driving Charges Dismissed

He paid a $500 fine for consuming an alcoholic beverage in a closed area

Daniel Kohn | February 24, 2021 - 11:41 am
Bruce Springsteen Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 08, 2020
CREDIT: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

