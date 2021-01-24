Sheila E Announces Biopic About Her ‘Beautiful’ Relationship With Prince

Sheila E. is making a biopic about her longtime relationship with Prince. On Friday, the famed percussionist announced Girl Meets Boy in a brief Facebook post that reads: “Coming soon…Sheila E. to release ‘Girl Meets Boy’, a film telling the beautiful story of her time with Prince. Stay Tuned.”

Sheila and the Purple One share a long history. They first met at a concert in the late ’70s but didn’t begin collaborating until the Purple Rain sessions years later (Sheila provides vocals on “Let’s Go Crazy” B-side, “Erotic City). She and her band opened for Prince during the Purple Rain tour, and they developed a brief romantic relationship. In 1987, she appeared in his Sign “O” The Times film.

Last year, Sheila released a song dedicated to Prince called “Lemon Cake” ahead of the fourth anniversary of his death, which caused Apollonia (another longtime Prince collaborator) to go nuclear, accusing Sheila of being “egotistical,” constantly lying and “using Prince in death,” claiming he “refused to acknowledge” her during the last five years of his life. We can only imagine what Apollonia thinks of Sheila’s new project.