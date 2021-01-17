Ronnie Spector Reacts to Phil Spector’s Death: ‘It’s a Sad Day for Music and a Sad Day for Me’

Just hours after news broke of Phil Spector’s death, the disgraced producer and convicted murderer’s ex-wife Ronnie Spector shared a thoughtful reaction to his death.

“It’s a sad day for music and a sad day for me,” the Ronettes star began her lengthy message. “When I was working with Phil Spector, watching him create in the recording studio, I knew I was working with the very best. He was in complete control, directing everyone. So much to love about those days.”

“Meeting him and falling in love was like a fairytale,” she continued. “The magical music we were able to make together, was inspired by our love. I loved him madly, and gave my heart and soul to him.”

Ronnie and Phil were married from 1968-1974. During that time, the singer says her husband kept her locked in their mansion and threatened to kill her if she left. She finally escaped in 1972. “As I said many times while he was alive, he was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband,” Ronnie noted in her post. “Unfortunately Phil was not able to live and function outside of the recording studio. Darkness set in, many lives were damaged.”

Though she was one of his victims, Ronnie chose to remember her ex with grace and focus on their special bond in the studio. “I still smile whenever I hear the music we made together, and always will,” she concluded her message. “The music will be forever”

At the time of his death, Phil was serving a 19 years to life prison sentence for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson in 2003. He was 81 years old.

See Ronnie’s post below.