New Radicals to Reunite After 22 Years for Biden Inauguration Event

In a reunion few could have seen coming, long-dormant and reclusive alt-rock band New Radicals will be performing (virtually) for the first time in 22 years at the upcoming Biden inauguration, according to Rolling Stone.

The band’s seminal “You Only Get What You Give” is a song with great meaning to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The latter’s husband, Doug Emhoff, used the song to come on stage. As for Biden, in his memoir, Promise Me, Dad, the president-elect wrote how the song became synonymous with his late-son Beau’s battle with cancer.

“During breakfast, Beau would often make me listen to what I thought was his theme song, ‘You Get What You Give’ by the New Radicals,” Biden wrote in his 2017 memoir Promise Me, Dad. “Even though Beau never stopped fighting and his will to live was stronger than most – I think he knew that this day might come. The words to the song are: This whole damn world can fall apart. You’ll be ok, follow your heart.”

“If there’s one thing on Earth that would possibly make us get the band together, if only for a day, it is the hope that our song could be even the tiniest beacon of light in such a dark time,” frontman Gregg Alexander told Rolling Stone with regards to the band’s decision reunite and to perform the song at the virtual event. “Performing the song again after such a long time is a huge honor because we all have deep respect for Beau’s military service and such high hopes for the unity and normalcy Joe and Kamala will bring our country again in this time of crisis.”

The inauguration night event will also feature Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato and many more.

“You Only Get What You Give” was ranked as our best song of 1998. You can read our 1999 interview with the New Radicals here.