Nandi Bushell Covers My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’

Nandi Bushell began the month learning about Britpop with a cover of Blur’s “Song 2,” and now she’s going through her “emo phase.”

On Sunday, the 10-year-old uploaded a video where she drums along to My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade,” dressed in a marching band suit.

“I love being able to let out all my energy after a stressful week of home learning and online exams,” she wrote in the video’s description. “My daddy said I am starting to go through an #emo phase as I discovered @My Chemical Romance this week! So so so good! I absolutely love #WelcomeToTheBLACKParade such a great song to let it all out to!”

Watch her rock out below.

Bushell said goodbye to 2020 with a sweet sing along accompanied by her family. “I wrote this song for you all and asked my family to jam it with me. I hope it puts a smile on your face even if its a little cheesy!” she wrote, thanking everyone for their support throughout the year.

And what a year it was for the young musician. Aside from the plethora of kickass covers she produced, Bushell also began dabbling in original music and gave us something to be happy about during this dark time with her epic drum battle against Dave Grohl.

For all these reasons and more, we named Bushell one of the 20 Most Interesting New Artists of 2020. See the full list here.