Watch Nandi Bushell Cover Blur’s ‘Song 2′ in a Union Jack Outfit

It didn’t take long for Nandi Bushell to share her first cover of 2021. On Sunday, the 10-year-old musical prodigy uploaded a performance of Blur’s “Song 2,” in which she plays drum, bass, guitar, and sings while donning a pretty fierce Union Jack outfit.

“This week I have been learning about #Britpop, the 90’s and about this awesome battle between 2 bands called @blurofficial and @oasis,” she tweeted alongside the clip. “The 90 [sic] seemed like a fun time for music. Wahoo!!! Loving this song”

See Bushell crush yet another cover below.

Bushell said goodbye to 2020 with a sweet sing along accompanied by her family. “I wrote this song for you all and asked my family to jam it with me. I hope it puts a smile on your face even if its a little cheesy!” she wrote, thanking everyone for their support throughout the year.

And what a year it was for the young musician. Aside from the plethora of kickass covers she produced, Bushell also began dabbling in original music and gave us something to be happy about during this dark time with her epic drum battle against Dave Grohl.

For all these reasons and more, we named Bushell one of the 20 Most Interesting New Artists of 2020. See the full list here.