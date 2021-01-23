Kodak Black Addresses Trump’s Pardon in New Song ‘Last Day In’

During his last night in office, Donald Trump granted clemency to a handful of notable inmates, including Kodak Black. Shortly after his release, the rapper tweeted thanks to the former president.

“I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence,” he wrote. “I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.”

On Saturday, Kodak released a new song, aptly titled “Last Day In,” in which he addresses the pardon. “Trump just freed me, but my favorite president is on the money,” he raps. “All they hatin’ presidents has become evident to me.”

The Florida rapper is still facing a first-degree criminal sexual misconduct charge in South Carolina that stemmed from allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Comfort Inn & Suites in 2016.

Listen to “Last Day In” below.

Lil Wayne was granted a full pardon and celebrated his freedom with a song called “Ain’t Got Time.” The rapper endorsed Trump in October, saying that he “listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Trump also commuted the sentence of Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris.