John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters and More to Perform at Joe Biden Inauguration

Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters and John Legend will perform remotely to celebrate Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, with hosting between performances by Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington.

Foo Fighters, Legend and Springsteen will give remote performances and longtime Biden supporter Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony. Gaga’s father, who voted for Donald Trump, nonetheless said he’s “extremely proud” that his daughter will be part of the festivities. Gaga will appear alongside Jennifer Lopez.

The event begins at 8:30 pm ET on Jan. 20.

Bruce will join our next President and Vice President @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for #Inauguration2021! Tune in Wednesday January 20 at 8:30pm ET for a night that celebrates our country's rich diversity and resilience. https://t.co/KbTpyEUkT3 — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) January 15, 2021

Springsteen was on board with the Biden campaign early, narrating the president-elect’s “Hometown” advertisement and allowing use of his song “The Rising” in a video that aired during the Democratic National Conventio.

Following Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, a 90-minute TV special called Celebrating America will air live and feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and other stars. Tom Hanks will host.

The Trump inauguration featured Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood, 3 Doors Down and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

President Obama’s 2009 ceremony saw Beyonce, U2, Usher, Stevie Wonder, James Taylor, Jon Bon Jovi and Pete Seeger perform.