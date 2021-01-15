Foo Fighters Rock ‘No Son of Mine’ and ‘Waiting on a War’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

The ubiquitous Dave Grohl celebrated his 52nd birthday with the Foo Fighters, giving fans two new songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (Jan. 14). From the upcoming Medicine at Midnight LP, the Foo Fighters rocked the poignant “Waiting on a War,” with Grohl playing acoustic guitar, and the insanely catchy riff-rocker “No Son of Mine,” complete with female backup vocals.

Medicine at Midnight, the lineup’s tenth studio album, lands Feb. 5. So far, they’ve served up a trio of tracks off the tasty Medicine: “Shame Shame,” “Waiting on a War” and “No Son of Mine”.

“Waiting on a War” was written for his daughter Harper, who had asked her father, “‘Daddy, is there going to be a war?’” Grohl recalled in a statement. “My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago. I wrote ‘Waiting on a War’ that day.”

Check it out below:

And here’s “No Son Of Mine”:

Grohl shared the Medicine for Midnight tracklisting, on Jan. 1, along with a personal note that revealed the album had been done for a year.

And 2020 found him collaborating on covers by Jewish musicians including the Beastie Boys and the Knack for his Hanukkah Sessions; putting out the Times Like Those documentary; debuting a new single, “Shame, Shame” on Saturday Night Live; and doing musical battle with drum wunderkind Nandi Bushell.