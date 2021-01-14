Flea, John Frusciante, IDLES Join Tom Morello and Serj Tankian on Gang of Four Tribute Album

Flea and John Frusciante from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Helmet, Idles, Gary Numan, the Dandy Warhols, Warpaint, Killing Joke and more join Tom Morello and Serj Tankian on the 20-song double album The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four.

The tribute set, which arrives May 14, was conceptualized by Andy Gill before his untimely death in February 2020.

The first single, “Natural’s Not in It” by Morello (Rage Against the Machine) and Tankian (System Of A Down) released on Jan. 8.

The Problem of Leisure features artists from seven different countries and four continents paying homage, with artwork from Damien Hirst. The album is available to pre-order now in a variety of double vinyl and two CD formats; all formats feature different versions of the Hirst artwork.

Gill’s widow, Catherine Mayer, assembled a small team to expand and complete the album after her husband’s death. “There was never any doubt in my mind that I should finish what Andy had started,” Mayer said in a statement. “He took so much pleasure from hearing from artists which track they had chosen and why. He was delighted by the tracks he lived long enough to hear.”

Tracklistings are below.

The Problem of Leisure: CD One

Vinyl One, Side A

1. IDLES – Damaged Goods (UK)

2. Tom Morello & Serj Tankian – Natural’s Not in It (USA)

3. Helmet – In the Ditch (USA)

4. 3D* x Gang of Four feat. Nova Twins – Where the Nightingale Sings (UK)

5. Hotei – To Hell With Poverty (Japan)

Vinyl One, Side B

1. Gary Numan – Love Like Anthrax (UK)

2. Gail Ann Dorsey – We Live as We Dream, Alone (USA)

3. Herbert Grönemeyer feat. Alex Silva – I Love a Man in a Uniform (Germany)

4. LoneLady – Not Great Men (UK)

5. JJ Sterry – 5.45 (UK)

The Problem of Leisure: CD Two

Vinyl Two, Side C

1. La Roux – Damaged Goods (UK)

2. Everything Everything – Natural’s Not in It (UK)

3. Dado Villa-Lobos – Return the Gift (Brazil)

4. The Dandy Warhols – What We All Want (USA)

5. Warpaint – Paralysed (USA)

Vinyl Two, Side D

1. Flea & John Frusciante – Not Great Men (USA)

2. The Sounds – I Love a Man in a Uniform (Sweden)

3. Hardcore Raver in Tears – Last Mile** (China)

4. Killing Joke x Gang of Four – Forever Starts Now (Killing Joke Dub) (UK)

5. Sekar Melati – Not Great Men (live version) (Japan)

* 3D is the remix name of Robert Del Naja from Massive Attack

** “Last Mile” is the new title for this cover of “Broken Talk”, reflecting new lyrics sung in Mandarin by Hardcore Raver in Tears