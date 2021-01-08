Duran Duran Share Cover of David Bowie’s ‘Five Years’

Duran Duran are starting the year off with a commemoration for David Bowie, who would have turned 74 today. They’re paying tribute to the late icon with a cover of “Five Years,” a deep-cut from the classic The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, ahead of their performance on A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day tomorrow at 6 pm EST. A portion of the ticket proceeds go to one of Bowie’s favorite organizations, Save the Children.

“My life as a teenager was all about David Bowie,” frontman Simon Le Bon said in a statement. “He is the reason why I started writing songs. Part of me still can’t believe in his death five years ago, but maybe that’s because there’s a part of me where he’s still alive and always will be. When we got the Ziggy Stardust LP and put the needle in the groove, our first taste of its perfection was the song ‘Five Years.’ I can’t begin to explain how honored I feel for Duran Duran to be given the opportunity to perform this icon, and to place our name alongside Bowie’s for this commemoration of his music.”

Listen to “Five Years” below.

Duran Duran have UK and EU tours planned for the fall; check out the dates below.

January 8 – A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! – Global Livestream

June 13 – St. Anne’s Park – Dublin, Ireland

June 20 – Isle Of WightFestival – Newport, UK

June 26 – Rock In Rio Lisboa – Lisbon,Portugal

July 4 – Duran Duran At The Lytham Festival – Lytham, UK

July 7 – Duran Duran At The Scarborough Open Air Theatre – Scarborough, UK

July 11 – BST – Hyde Park – London, UK