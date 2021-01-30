Vicky Cornell Says No One Sings Like You Anymore ‘Volume Two’ Is in the Works

Last month, Chris Cornell’s estate surprise-released a covers album called No One Sings Like You Anymore, and it looks like that’s not the only collection we can expect posthumously. During a recent chat with 105.7 The Point’s Rizzuto Show in the St. Louis area, Vicky Cornell confirmed that a sequel is coming.

“There is a volume two,” Cornell’s widow revealed. “The thing with this volume one, though, that makes it special is that he mastered it, he sequenced it — this is all Chris from beginning to end. And the other one was mastered, not sequenced, volume two.”

“Because he was just such a prolific writer, we’re blessed, because he has left us lots of music,” she added. “Not in completely finished form, but there’s enough to work with, and the Cornell stamp is all over it. So that’s really special. So there’s a lot of music.”

No One Sings Like You Anymore was recorded in 2016, a year before Chris’ death. It features songs by John Lennon, ELO, Prince, Terry Reid, Guns N’ Roses and more.

Vicky initially hinted that a second volume was in the works when she opened up about the project to SPIN upon the first album’s release. You can read that interview here.