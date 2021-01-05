News \

Billie Eilish, Beastie Boys, Wilco, Phoebe Bridgers and More Customize Coolers for Charity

Yeti's "One For The Roadies (Part 2)" auction will donate proceeds to the Crew Nation relief fund

Phoebe Bridgers Mike D Adrock Wilco
CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, Robin Marchant/Getty Images, Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images

