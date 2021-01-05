Billie Eilish, Beastie Boys, Wilco, Phoebe Bridgers and More Customize Coolers for Charity

The Beastie Boys, Billie Eilish, Wilco and more have customized a bunch of Yeti coolers for a charity auction benefitting out-of-work touring and venue crews.

Bidding is now open, with the opening bid for the Eilish cooler starting at $225; Phoebe Bridgers’ decorated cooler at $300 and the Beasties’ starting at $700.

All proceeds from Yeti’s One for the Roadies campaign go to Crew Nation, a relief fund established by Live Nation that helps unemployed live music workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beasties’ cooler comes “full of merch and includes a vinyl copy of Beastie Boys Music”; the Brandi Carlile cooler features art created by the singer and her family — and includes a drawing of a unicorn and rainbows on the lid– while the My Morning Jacket one comes with cool artwork created by the band’s Jim James.

The auction ends on Jan. 12 at 11 am ET.

In August 2020, Yeti held its first online fundraiser, auctioning coolers designed by more than 35 musicians including Green Day, Margo Price, Leon Bridges and more. Yeti raised more than $135,000 for out-of-work touring crews with that “One for the Roadies” auction, with the highest bids reaching $6,025 for coolers customized by Eric Church (with an eagle clutching the country singer’s signature) and the Avett Brothers.

Other participating artists include Tanya Tucker, Mavis Staples, Little Big Town, Shepard Fairey, Brittany Howard, Jon Batiste, Grace Potter, Fleet Foxes, Tenacious D, the Head and the Heart, and the Decemberists.