Billie Eilish and Rosalía Share New Track ‘Lo Vas a Olvidar’

Billie Eilish and Rosalía have released the collaborative tune “Lo Vas a Olvidar,” a song written for HBO’s Euphoria, which stars another stellar singer [and Emmy winner] Zendaya. The song title translates to “You Will Forget It.”

The collab track will appear in “Jules,” the second special Euphoria episode shot during COVID.

Check out “Lo Vas a Olvidar” below.

Both artists have teased the collaboration, Eilish most recently on Jan. 19

Rosalia indicated that the song was done around April 2020, telling Billboard, “During these two last weeks, I have been trying to finish the Billie Eilish collab. I think it’s getting quite close. I think that the arrangements, I think that yesterday I finished the arrangements. I feel like the production, the sound design is almost done, so I just need Billie to send the vocals and they send me the ideas that they want to add because we are there.”

Most recently, Eilish announced a photo and an audio book, arriving in May. Plus, an Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, will land on Feb. 26.

Last year, Rosalia shared “Dolerme,” “Juro Que,” and “TKN.” She also featured on a remix of the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”