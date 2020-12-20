Paul McCartney to People Who Think Masks Infringe on Civil Liberties: ‘That Is Stupid’

On Friday, Paul McCartney finished his McCartney album trilogy with the release of McCartney III. On Sunday, he visited CBS This Morning to chat about making the record at home during “rockdown,” and likened it to other quarantine activities, like baking bread and cleaning.

“The other thing people have been doing has been cleaning out their closets. So that’s a bit what [McCartney III] was,” Macca explained. “I just started cleaning out my cupboards. Like, ‘What about that song last year that I started but never got to finish. ‘Let’s have a look at that, let’s finish this.”

As with his other namesake albums, McCartney played all the instruments on his new collection of songs; however, he was reluctant to work with anyone aside from a few engineers at his house, because of COVID-19. “I don’t want to give it to anyone, and I don’t want to get it,” the icon said before sending a message to those who disagree with mask-wearing.

“When people sort of say, ‘Wearing masks is infringing on my civil liberties,’ I say, ‘No. That is stupid,’” he said bluntly.

This sentiment is the opposite of two other UK legends: Van Morrison and Eric Clapton. On the same day McCartney released his quarantine-made album, they dropped an anti-lockdown song called “Stand and Deliver.”

Watch McCartney’s full CBS This Morning interview below.