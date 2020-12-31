MF DOOM, Legendary Underground Rapper, Dies at 49

MF DOOM (born as Daniel Dumile), the legendary underground rapper known for his elaborate lyrics, genre-bending collaborations, and iconic “supervillain” mask/persona, died on Oct. 31 at the age of 49 according to a post on his social media accounts written by his wife, Jasmine Dumile.

Doom’s rep confirmed with SPIN the news of his death.

“The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for,” the Instagram post written by Jasmine Dumile, states. “Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.”

The post concludes by saying that the rapper “transitioned” on Oct. 31. See the full post below.

The British-born and New York-raised rapper’s unique blend of humor and stark reality made him, his lyrics, and his Dr. Doom-like mask all legendary components of the underground rap scene even before he broke into the mainstream with his Madlib collaboration, Madvillainy in 2004. Over the next 15 years, the MC continued to defy conventional hip hop rules to carve his own path and signature sound in the industry, making him one of the most influential and recognizable rappers for the last two decades.

Last year, DOOM spoke with SPIN about the 15th anniversary of the iconic Madvillainy after originally being featured by SPIN back in 2004 surrounding the release of Mm..Food.

In a statement, Doom’s label, Rhymesayers, said “With heavy hearts, we share these words from MF DOOM’s family. It is our wish to continue to respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

The outpouring of respect and appreciation from the hip hop community at the news of DOOM’s passing is merely a small example of his status as a beloved figure and icon within the industry. See some of the Twitter eulogies below.

